The Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, has said that his administration is not at war with Benue State over the implementation of the anti-open grazing law.

Al-Makura stated that Nasarawa state government had no issue with the Benue state government, noting that he was concerned about the ripple effects of the law prohibiting open grazing of cattle.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Dr. Muhammad Adeka, stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, during a peace meeting by stakeholders from Benue and Nasarawa States called by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris.

The delegation from Benue was led by the Deputy Governor of Benue State, Benson Abuonu. It is the second meeting held by the IG to address the crisis in the two states.

The governor said, “I don’t want people to leave here with the notion that the government or the people of both states are at war because of the word peace and reconciliation that is used to describe the meeting. Nasarawa State do not have any problem of any kind with the people of Benue State.”

Al-Makura offered to make available to Benue State it’s conflict resolution mechanism, noting that this would assist the government in tackling the crisis and dousing the tension.