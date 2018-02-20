President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday promised to ensure that there is more responsible and accountable governance at all levels of government in the country.

Buhari made the promise in his keynote speech at the 1st Adamawa State Anti-Corruption Summit in Yola.

He said it was encouraging that a state government on its own ventured into the subject matter of fighting corruption deliberately, as well as transparently subjected its methods to the nation for detailed discussion.

The President said he was proud that his administration had not relented in fighting corruption in line with his promise to the nation during his inauguration in 2015.

Buhari said, “You may recall that on May 29, 2015, when I stated that we are faced with enormous challenges in this Country, with insecurity and institutionalised pervasive corruption being key and that my confidence remained high that together we will tackle them head on.

“As I had predicted, today I am proud to note that we have not relented in our determination to fight corruption. We are fixing our problems together.

“Even though under our system the Federal Government cannot directly interfere in the details of the operations of states, but to see that the gross corruption at the local level is being checked and transparently reported is a thing of satisfaction and joy for me.

“We will try to ensure that, there is more responsible and accountable governance at all levels of government in the country.”