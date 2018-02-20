The House of Representatives on Tuesday opened investigations into the incessant killings by herdsmen in the country.

It said its probe of the killings would take a wider approach to look at the “root causes” of the attacks.

The Deputy Whip of the House, Mr. Pally Iriase, heads a seven-man committee set up by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, to conduct the investigations.

Iriase, while speaking at the National Assembly in Abuja, noted that efforts made by the Federal Government and its agencies so far to address the killings had some shortcomings.

He explained, “These efforts, while still ongoing, are being impacted by strait-laced narratives, political innuendo and ethno-religious distrust.

“In fact, some of these strait-laced narratives have tended to ascribe all the killings to a single cause, thus jettisoning the need to rigorously interrogate the happenings with an open, unbiased and non-partisan mind.”

He disclosed that the House would use the approach of visiting the locations of the attacks and speaking with the victim, “survivors and other critical stakeholders.”

Iriase added that the committee would interact with security chiefs, foreign partners and conduct a public hearing before coming up with its findings and recommendations to the House.

Iriase spoke just as lawmakers in plenary, passed a resolution calling on the federal government to consider providing soft loans for herdsmen “to buy lands as a means of encouragement for them to ranch their cattle.”

They also called on the government to educate herdsmen on the benefits of ranching their cows.

The resolution added that the government should work out a plan with “interested state governments” to establish cattle breeding settlements as a way of ending the frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

The House passed the resolution after a member from Nasarawa State, Mr. Mohammed Ogoshi-Onawo, moved a motion on the “Need to Educate and Encourage Herdsmen on the Benefits of Ranching, Instead of the Proposed Cattle Colonies in Every State of the Federation.”

While the majority of contributors to the debate, supported ranching as the “realistic, modern” solution to the clashes and killings, some members of the Fulani stock continued to oppose it.

For instance, a member from Benue State, Mr. Ezikiel Adaji, said that cattle rearing should be treated as a private business.

“Herdsmen are doing their private business and farmers are doing their private business as well.

“The herdsmen should make provisions for their business. That is the global best practice”, Adaji stated.

But, a lawmaker from Gombe State, Mrs. Aisha Dukku, argued that the herdsmen knew nothing about the techniques of ranching and would find it difficult to adjust from their “way of life; their culture.”