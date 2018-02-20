The Nigerian Air Force has on Tuesday arrived in Nasarawa State to support other support other security operative ensure peace within Nasarawa and Benue border.

The Chief of Air Force Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who was in Government House, Lafia, the state capital to finalise all arrangement for the establishment, express hope that the presence of the force will bring peace to the state.

Marshall Abubakar said he was in the state to implement the establishment of the air force unit in view of the prevailing security challenges confronting the region.

According to him, “Our decision to establish the proposed unit of the force was as a result of our state analyses conducted in the first quarter which has compelled us to take a quick response.

“We will also construct some helipads to enable us move our operational equipment and embark on medical support to citizens in villages where such services are needed.

“Our men will be station in villages to boost their moral and to give them every necessary protection,” the air chief said.

Responding, Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, who thanked the Air Chief for the steps taken to ensure that the State Government will give the Force all the needed support.

“We are ready to partner with the Air Force given their achievement in the fight against insurgents.

The Governor also announced the donation of 50 operational Hilux vans to security agents in the state to help them carry out their duties effectively.

Al-Makura, pledges to continue to support security agents in the state to end the incessant conflicts in the state and to protect lives and properties of citizens.