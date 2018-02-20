The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday flagged off the first quarter of its 2018 Health Initiative For Rural Dwellers (HIRD) outreach programme at the Igbogbo Bayeku Local Council Development Area, Ikorodu, Lagos.

At the event, which witnessed a large turnout of residents who defied the morning rains, the NYSC Lagos State Coordinator, Prince Mohammed Momoh, explained that the programme was aimed at providing free medical care services to rural communities by medical personnel deployed in the local communities in the area.

According to him, the programme that was inaugurated since 2015 has recorded a high success rate in some parts of the state that include: Badagry, Orimedu-Ibeju-Lekki, Ijegun Alimoso and Poka in Epe.

Speaking further, Momoh explained that the programme would involve the mobilization of corps medical personnel to provide residents free on-the-spot consultation, treatment, sensitisation of the people on health issues, diagnosis of illnesses that require specialist’s attention and make appropriate referrals to other health facilities.

“It is important to mention that the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers programme is designed to contribute to the attainment of a healthy population in Nigeria so that every citizen will have the opportunity to contribute his/her own quota to the attainment of our national aspirations. It is an indisputable fact that a nation that desires sustainable development needs a healthy citizenry because a healthy citizen, all other things being equal, is a productive citizen.

“Therefore, NYSC recognizing the importance of health in the development of a nation is utilising the expertise of our corps medical personnel to take free healthcare services to the doorsteps of our rural populace who are largely indigent to enhance their productivity. This is being done with the support of the government, corporate bodies and non-governmental organizations,” he added.

Momoh, who announced that the three-day outreach programme will move to both Ijede and Imota Local Council Development Areas, expressed deep appreciation to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his unflinching commitment and the Executive Chairman of Igbogbo Bakeku LCDA, Comrade Olusesan Daini, for his support for the scheme in the council area.

Special Guest of Honour at the event and a former member of the National Assembly representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Honourable Ganiu Solomon, commended the initiative and urged the residents of the three LCDA’s in Ikorodu to take advantage of the outreach programme.

In an interview, Comrade Daini said: “It is a well-appreciated programme and we will come for more collaboration. I urge citizens of the state to seek medical help and prescriptions to stay healthy. Health is wealth and this is the only way to increase our productivity. Lagos state is doing a lot and we have keyed into the various programmes of the Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration,” he added.

A resident of the council area, Busola Olupe who commended the initiative of the NYSC’s medical outreach appealed for increased dispense of drugs, saying that consultation without drugs will rubbish the exercise.

Another resident of Ipakodo, Mrs Florence Balogun, who was examined for blood pressure and sugar level, urged the scheme to administer more drugs in support of the needy.