The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has faulted the court action instituted against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Innoson Nigeria Limited, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, saying it is discriminatory.

In a statement signed by Emeka Attamah, Senior Adviser to the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, which was made available to newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday, stated, “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been drawn to a court action instituted against the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Innoson Nigeria Limited, Chief Innocent Chukwuma in which he is being charged, ostensibly, of obtaining Custom documents through fraudulent means.”

The statement further noted, “Cognizant of the matter being in court and without any pretense to the veracity of the case or otherwise, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, views the current travails of Chief Chukwuma as yet another attempt at hounding another son of Igbo land who, out of personal enterprise and dint of hard work, has helped in shaping the economic and industrial fortunes of Nigeria.”

“The apex Igbo organization frowns at this recent attempt to obfuscate the clear court victory won by Innoson’s Group in a crucial suit against a leading bank in the country.

“The current twist in the whole affair is viewed as a deliberate attempt to put Chief Chukwuma on the defensive in a matter that clearly vindicates him and confers a lot of financial advantage on him and taint his reputation by introducing a criminal angle to an already settled civil proceeding.”

“Ohanaeze is carefully studying this discriminatory treatment of his adversaries and the law enforcement agents with a view to reviewing the patronage of our people to any economic establishment found to be associated in this new criminal assault of Chief Innocent Chukwuma.

“We will no longer be prepared to do business with any organization that denigrates the best of our people”, the statement concluded.