The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, officially launches Exercise Ayem Akpatuma to bring under control Farmers/Herders crisis and other auxiliary security challenges in Benue State.

In his address, he said: “We shall ensure the full application of the rules of engagement. We shall not tolerate any act that will jeopardize the peace in this area.

“….We are not targeting any ethnic or religious groups, we are targeting criminals,” the Army Chief added.