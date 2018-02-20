The Kaduna State Police Command says is has arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of a student at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.
“We have arrested two suspects over the killing of the ABU student; one was arrested on Sunday while another was arrested on Monday,” its spokesman, Mukhtar Aliyu, told said on Tuesday in Kaduna.
He said that the suspects had been questioned and would be charged to court after investigation.
The deceased, a 100-level student of veterinary medicine, was killed on Friday.
