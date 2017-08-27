The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has its voice to the agitation for the restructuring of the country, saying any restructuring should ensure fairness, justice and equity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the TUC president, Mr Bobboi Kaigama, said the congress would support any restructuring that would give all citizens equal stake in the Nigeria project.

He spoke to journalists at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the congress in Lagos.

According to Kaigama, the NEC is in support of restructuring that enhances efficiency of government business and creating a society where everyone have equal stake in the continued existence of the nation.

“The NEC affirms its support to the unity of all Nigerians, but opposes politically motivated statements on restructuring. The congress will not support anybody calling for disunity in the country,’’ he said.

On minimum wage, the TUC president condemned the delay in constituting the 29-member committee even after the organised labour had sent its lists of representatives to the government.

He said that labour would not accept any plan to pay minimum wage to selected few, insisting that the implementation of the wage should be holistic.

Minimum wage, he said, should be for all workers and should remain on the Exclusive List and not on the Concurrent List.

Kaigama also called on the government to revive ailing industries such as textile, automobile and paper as promised, noting that reviving these industries would promote Made-in-Nigeria goods and also boost the economy.

He, however, criticised what he called the use of imported materials by some government agencies such as schools, ministries, military and paramilitary, saying it will not encourage local manufacturers.

The TUC boss restated the opposition of labour to casualisation and outsourcing of workers, Federal Government’s loans to electricity distribution companies.

On the crisis in Nassarawa State, Kaigama urged the authorities to address the issue for the peace and stability of the country.