The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) says that the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has recorded huge success under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

NDYC, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Jator Abido, commended the sterling qualities of PAP Coordinator and Presidential Adviser on Niger Delta, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh.

Abido said that under Boroh’s stewardship, PAP had recorded continuous education, training and empowerment of genuine ex-agitators in various schools, institutes and center both within Nigeria and in over 16 countries across the world.

He condemned attempts in some quarters to tarnish the image of Boroh.

“No doubt, Buhari has brought unprecedented developments and novel interventions to the region particularly through PAP under the competent leadership of Boroh.

“We were taken aback that politically motivated agitations being stirred afresh by sponsored elements with the sole and singular aim of tarnishing the stellar reputation of Boroh and by extension to discredit the good works of Mr. President in the region.

“The Niger Delta Youth Council as well as its affiliates therefore pass a resounding Vote of Confidence on Boroh, as well as the Buhari led administration for their efforts at maintaining enduring peace in the region through consistent timely interventions

He said that PAP under Boroh, had witnessed continuous support for students/trainees via prompt payment of their fees, allowances and seamless integration into society on graduation.

Abido, said that so far, over two thousands students had graduated with first class and second class upper degrees as a result of the ambient learning conditions facilitated by PAP.

He listed other achievements as “sourcing of employment placement in public and private concerns for graduates as well as successful trainees. .

“Training in manufacturing industrially needed plastics, power generation transformers and durable automobiles thereby increasing the stakes for local content development.

“Virtually all aspects of trainings have been administered to the ex-agitators who have now been properly reintegrated to the society to trigger a chain of rapid development and industrialisation.

“The whole infrastructural projects in the region which were hitherto abandoned have been revisited and power generation given sufficient boost through the Independent Power Projects.’’

He said that the plan to expand the capacity of the Warri Seaport as well as other seaports across the region to accommodate larger vessels was a sure strategy that would position the region on the path of economic self-sufficiency.

Abido appealed to Buhari to consider the establishment of a special Bureau for employment for Niger Delta Youth as a sustainable post-Amnesty strategy.

The coordinator also appealed for increased employment of graduates of Niger Delta extraction into key positions in oil and gas related Agencies such as Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL) and other Parastatals.

He pledged the youths’ commitment to consistently working with the presidency and concerned stakeholders towards the economic advancement of Niger Delta and a greater Nigeria.