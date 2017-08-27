The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, has said that the 20 year-old boy diagnosed with Lassa fever in the state had been discharged from the isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba.

Ipaye, who revealed this while addressing newsmen at the centre in Abeokuta, stated that the boy was brought in to the state hospital and was transferred to the isolation centre at FMC, Idi-Aba.

He disclosed that the boy, who was brought to the centre with complications, had 20 per cent chances of survival because he had serious renal complication which could have led to his death.

According to him, “ Having being successfully treated and fully recovered from the disease, with results of the two test carried out indicating negative, the boy was free to go home and join his family members.”

He, however, stressed the need for the continous monitoring of the 106 currentlybeing quarantined as a result of the contact they had, saying that state department of public health would continue to monitor and guide against any further development.

Ipaye appreciated the management of the FMC and its team leader in charge of the isolation centre for the success recorded in rescuing the index, noting that the centre had been serving the residents of the state in fulfilment of the primary reason it was established.

He hailed the state government for its intervention in providing moral, physical and logistics support in rescuing the index from the deadly disease.