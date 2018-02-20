The Police in Borno on Tuesday said security forces had foiled a suicide bomb attempt at the University of Maiduguri.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Joseph Kwaji, said this in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Kwaji said that security personnel deployed to the area had neutralised a lone suicide bomber at the parapet of the university

He disclosed that the suicide bomber detonated explosive devices strapped to his body and killed himself alone, adding that there were no other casualties in the incident.

“On February 19, 2018, at about 19: 20 p.m, a male suicide bomber strapped with Improvised Explosives Device (IED), in an attempt to infiltrate the University of Maiduguri parapet, was promptly sighted by security operatives, who opened fire on the bomber.

“As a result, the IED strapped to his body exploded, killing the bomber alone, and no other casualties”.

According to him, the police EOD team has sanitised the scene while normalcy has been restored.