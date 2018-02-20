Ondo State Government on Tuesday began the distribution of 362 data management tools known as clinipak tablets to health workers to enhance primary healthcare delivery across 18 local government areas of the state.

The distribution was inaugurated by Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who was represented by Dr Wahab Adegbenro, the state Commissioner for Health in Akure on Tyesday.

He said that the state government decided to embark on the project to enhance effective management of health information data, which was key to the delivery of qualitative healthcare.

According to him, health workers had earlier been trained on the use of the ICT tools.

He added that the state procured the tablets while the technical partner, Insrat Global Health Solution, designed and installed the Clinipak application.

Yhe governor said that the tools had been tested and proven to be the ideal solution for data management.

Akeredolu commended the state health workers for working tirelessly to put the state at the forefront in healthcare delivery.

He urged them to hit the ground running as the tablets were meant to improve both their efficiency and effectiveness.

In his remark, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on ICT, Mr Olumbe Akinkugbe, applauded the state Primary Healthcare Development Board for the initiative, which he said would enhance healthcare delivery.

Akinkugbe expressed delight that the state was moving in the right direction using modern ICT tools in the management of health information data.

Similarly, Mr Abiola Oshunniyi, Director, Business Development International, said that with the Clinipak application, health facilities in the state would move from just collecting and reporting patients data to leveraging on mobile solutions for improved decision from facility level to the policy making level.

Oshunniyi added that the application was currently being used in some states in Nigeria, but that of Ondo State was the largest deployment.