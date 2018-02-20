Mr Victor Ezekwo, Programme Manager of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) in Anambra, has expressed willingness to combat open defecation in the state.

Ezekwo made the pledge in Awka on Tuesday in an interview with newsmen.

He said that Gov. Willie Obiano’s administration was committed to ensuring improved healthy living standard of the people in the state.

According to him, the state government will achieve 90 per cent access to water supply and sanitation reform policy by 2026.

“The government has already achieved 90 per cent access to water and 85 per cent access to sanitation in Awka North and South as well as in Aguata Local Government Areas,’’ he said.

Ezekwo said the state government was able to achieve much under the joint partnership with UNICEF.

He said that government would ensure payment of its counterpart fund of N309 million, representing 30 per cent, while UNICEF would pay N750 million or 70 per cent of the project cost.

The project manager disclosed that the task force on sanitation had certified 130 communities in the three Local Government Areas free from open defecation.

Ezekwo said that in appreciation of the state performance, UNICEF had approved extension of the programme to Dunukofia Local Government Area with construction of hand pumps, bore holes, solar boreholes and toilet facilities.

He said that he was confident that the local government would meet its financial obligation in settling its counterpart fund.