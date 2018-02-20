Mr Abdulmaliki Sumonu, the Yobe Commissioner of Police, said on Tuesday that there was no loss of live in the suspected Boko Haram insurgents attack on Government Girls College in Dapchi town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that terrorists attacked the town on Monday and carted away foodstuffs at the Government Girls College, while firing sporadically forcing staff and students to flee into surrounding for safety.

Sumonu told newsmen in Yobe that three males were later abducted by the insurgents in a remote community in Geidam Local Government Area after the attack on Dapchi.

He said so far, there was no report of abduction of any of the girls in the school.

“We are still collecting the details on the attack, census of the girls and the general public,” he said.

NAN gathered from Dapchi residents that there was no casualty recorded and no injury sustained as the terrorists sporadically shot in the air to scare people away when they arrived in the town.

According to the residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the terrorists carted away food items from the stores of the Government Girls College, Dapchi, and petrol from hawkers, who abandoned their products to run for safety.

NAN recalls that there were fears on Monday over the safety of students of the Government Girls Secondary School, GGSS Dapchi, in Bursari Local Government area of Yobe State, over the reported presence of insurgents in the area.