Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has tasked candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the March 3 local government election in the State, to work hard to earn and justify their victory at the polls.

This is even as he restated that the Council election will not be rigged in favor of candidates of the APC.

Obaseki gave his words of assurance Monday at the official flag-off of campaign flag-off of the party ahead of the local government election, held at Iguobazuwa, administrative headquarters of Ovia South West local government area.

He said it was pertinent to restate his words, in view of allegations by opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who alleged that the results of the election have already been written at the Government House in Benin.

Obaseki who was represented by his Special Adviser on political matters, Chief Osaro Idah, tasked candidates and mambers of the party in the LGA to work hard to earn and justify the victory in the election.

“This election is over. But, note, we are not going to rig. That you won your units before, we must commend all of you that you have done good jobs. But henceforth, it is when you win those wards and units where the party won before,

“Nobody should say that since PDP say they are not contesting in the election, then he will not work hard to get votes. You must win your units to be participants in government. No body will labour for you. It is where you sow that you will reap,” he said.

Earlier in his speach, the State Chairman of the party, Barr. Anslem Ojezua, said that PDP’s decision to boycott the election is as good as signing its death certificate.

He said: “For the PDP to say they are boycotting the local government election, they have signed their death certificate.

“Every politician knows that local government election is the most important election in the lives of his people. For any political leader to say he will not contest the local government election, it means the person is very selfish.

“Experienced politicians​ know that there is nothing like small election. Every election must be taken seriously. Very soon, they some people will begin to say that they want to go to House of Assembly, they want to contest for Senate, but they don’t care about us in the local government.”

Ojezua described Ovia South West as the most gender-friendly local government area in the state, for electing three female cancellorship candidates.

In his vote of thanks, the APC Chairmanship candidate, Comrade Destiny Enabulele, thanked the leaders and members of the party for the confidence reposed in the candidates, which he said they will not betray.

Comrade Enabulele and the 10 Chairmanship candidates, which include three females, were thereafter presented with the party’s flag and brooms.