The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi, has commended the chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, following his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari alongside the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Oba Akanbi said Makarfi’s attendance was a sign of the bright future for Nigerian politics, just as he described Senator Makarfi as a patriotic leader who played politics of understanding rather than that of bitterness.

The traditional ruler regretted what he called divisive politics with which, he alleged that an average Nigerian politician was known, urging for a radical change of attitude in the interest of the electorate and the nation as a whole.

He said it was high time blackmail and other destructive tendencies were stopped by politicians so that they could focus on delivering dividends of democracy to the electorate.

As a responsible monarch, the Oluwo said, he should support politicians who showed genuine commitment to the cause of the masses, regardless of party affiliations.

“What Senator Makarfi has done is a demonstration of good leadership, an attitude which I want all our politicians to emulate for the sake of the country. We need to change our ways for the better, tolerate one another, understand our strength and weaknesses and work for the greater interest of the Nation. What we need now is political maturity that will help in building this country. It is political maturity that made the countries our children run to today what they are,” he said.

The Oluwo also urged the traditional rulers and citizens to always pray for political leaders because, he said, doing so would guide them in serving the public instead of self-interest.

Oba Akanbi expressed his gratitude to all traditional rulers and religious leaders including politicians who attended the special interdenominational service he organized for President Buhari in his palace, saying he would always pray for the success of the administration.