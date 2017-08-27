Respite has come the way of the old staff of the Kwara Hotels Limited, Ilorin as the state government has expended over N89 million on payment of gratuities owed by the former management of the hotel.

Acting Chief Operating Officer of the hotel, Mrs Olufunmilayo Afusat AbdulKadiri, stated this at weekend in Ilorin.

Abdulkadiri, who said that the state government had paid the bulk of the money owed by the former management of the hotel to the staff, added that all hands were on deck to ensure that the authority paid the outstanding four months’ salary, cooperative deductions, 10 per cent annual increment, and union dues.

“The agitating staff are now happy. Almost everybody has received bank alerts for their payment. So, the staff are very happy about government intervention. The situation is very calm now. The gratuities have been paid.

- Advertisement -

“Government would not relent in its efforts to pay the remaining outstanding owed by the former management, such as cooperative society fund; 10 per cent annual increment; union dues, among others. Government is studying the document submitted to it for verification. I am very sure that, as soon as possible, government will commence another payment,” she stated.

According to her, the company handling assets and property of the state government, Harmony Holdings, has commenced short term intervention on the development of the hotel.

The Manager, Food and Beverage, Mr Masud Salami, commended the government for the prompt intervention, and promised not to abuse the confidence reposed on them.