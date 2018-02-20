The President of Nigerian Meteorological Society (NMets), Prof. Clement Akoshile, on Tuesday predicted bumper harvest in the 2018 farming season.

Akoshile said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, adding that there would be bumper harvest in all the farm produce.

According to him, this prediction comes as a result of the early rain that fell across the country this February.

“The rain that fell at the beginning of this month is quiet impressive and is a sign that farmers will enjoy the fruit of their labour during harvest.

“The weather is still hot, but it had been alternating from fair to cloudy in most parts of the country especially in the South.

“All those seasonal farm produce that does not need much rain to sprout will do well.

“It is expected that the raining season will come normally and not delayed in anyway,’’ he said.

Akoshile said that this prediction did not mean that farmers should not prepare for vagaries in whether conditions.

He said that geographical locations should also be taken into consideration, adding that situations in the south would not be the same with that of the north.

The NMets President said that the coastal areas did not have anything to fear as the areas were already blessed to produce all-year-round.

He said that when the raining season set in fully, the intensity would determine level of flood and its effect on crops.