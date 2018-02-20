As the FRSC marks 30 years of its existence, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), Nigeria’s former military leader, has urged the outfit to be dynamic and brace up for challenges posed by new technologies.

“The FRSC must brace up for modern challenges; it must remain faithful to its founding principles and strive to meet the needs and expectations of an increasingly sophisticated public,” Babangida said in a statement on Monday in Minna.

While congratulating the corps for remaining relevant 30 years after his government established it, he urged its leadership and staff to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation so as to reduce road accidents to the barest minimum.

He said that adapting to modern challenges was imperative if the corps was to survive and remain useful to Nigerians expecting so much from it.

“In a national environment where institutions tend to be short-lived, and rise or fall with the fortunes of changing dispensations, it is gratifying that the FRSC is one institution that has weathered the storm of changing times and administrations.

“Not only has it survived, it has indeed grown into a permanent feature of our national landscape.

“Throughout the length and breadth of our nation, the presence of FRSC officers and operatives on our highways reassures our traveling public and reinforces the belief that we are all united in the commitment to prevent, or at least significantly reduce, the loss of lives on our roads,” he said.

Recalling why it was established, he said that the corps was set up because the carnage on Nigerian roads were high and unacceptable.

“It was a matter of serious concern to Nigerians and indeed the international community. We rose to the occasion, inspired by the concern for the protection of human lives and the pursuit of the common good,” he said.

He thanked the pioneer leaders of the corps for the strong foundation that was anchored on discipline, firmness and commitment to humanitarian service, and commended the current leaders for sustaining that legacy.

Babangida saluted the FRSC over its massive achievements in the last three decades, and particularly commended its humanitarian work of saving lives and assisting those in need during emergency and accident situations.