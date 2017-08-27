The Middle Belt Youth Council has advised communities attacked by herdsmen to carry arms and other weapons to defend themselves.

The President of the MBYC in Southern Bauchi, Emma Zopmal, stated this in an interview.

The advice was part of a communique signed by its representatives in 15 states, including National Publicity Secretary (Southern Kaduna), Nasiru Jagaban; Iliya Ashokpa (Nasarawa); Vera Akua (Benue); Seth Mangseth (Plateau); Nasiru Abubakar (Gombe); Notsa Khamufo (Taraba); Seun Olawoyi (Kwara); and Brent Kane (Adamawa).

Other signatories were Moses Zakwa (Southern Borno); Attah Idoko (Kogi); John Ibrahim (Southern Kebbi); Babanya Ndagi (Niger); and Godwin Azaki (Federal Capital Territory, Abuja).

Ibrahim said, “We support victims under the attacks of Fulani herdsmen to take up arms to defend themselves. You don’t protect yourself in the grave. If someone decides to kill another person, how can the person protect himself?

- Advertisement -

“The way forward to end the atrocities of Fulani herdsmen is for the communities to be given the right to protect themselves because the first line of defence is the individual who is the target. If he is allowed to defend himself, one would be mindful of attacking the person.

“So, these people that are targets should be given arms to protect themselves. The communities should be given the right to possess arms to protect themselves. If these people are not allowed to protect themselves, it is going to be worse than what we are seeing today.”

According to him, insecurity is prevalent in the country because the methods used in recruiting security personnel are faulty.

The MBYC president said restructuring and state police would end the insecurity in the country.

“We are aware that the 1999 constitution tactically prohibits negotiating the unity of this country, but having observed this country over the years, we want to state that Nigeria has now finally come to the brink of renegotiation. It is better we define our terms of existence through national consensus rather than imposition, which will only degenerate into serious national problems.”