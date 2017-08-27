A pan Igbo group, Igbo Ekunie Initiative, (IEI), which comprises individuals in Nigeria and the Diaspora, has disagreed with President Muhamadu Buhari that Nigeria’s unity is settled and non-negotiable.

The group insists that Nigeria’s ‘forced unity’ is not settled and remains negotiable by the ethnic nationalities that make up the country.

“Evidently, the current overheating of the polity and tensions, coupled with the various national upheavals and ethnic agitations show clearly that our unity should not be taken as settled,” they said in a statement endorsed by Maazi Tochukwu Ezeoke and Lawrence Nwobu, the president and secretary respectively.

According to them, herdsmen frequently rampage and kill with impunity, yet there has not been any presidential directive to security agencies to stem the menace.

IEI said: “Arewa youths issued their infamous quit notice for Igbos to leave the Northern parts of Nigeria and till date, nobody has been brought to book, even when a warrant of arrest was issued and the culprits are still walking the streets free.”