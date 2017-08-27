The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, Hon. Sakari Mohammed, on oversight visit to Kebbi State, has described the projects executed under Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) as substandard and unacceptable.

“We are not impressed with what we saw” he lamented.

He however disclosed that they visited over 500 schools across the state with some students sitting in incomplete building.

Mohammed observed that from 2015, Kebbi State has got not less than N10billion for education projects, yet the impact is not felt.

“The projects executed did not match the money expanded as well as the projects specification,” he lamented.

Responding, the acting Governor, Alh. Ismail Yombe, thanked the committee members for their observation.

He promised that the complaint would be looked into.