The Indigenous People of Biafra and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have condemned the move by the Federal Government to re-arrest IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is being prosecuted before an Abuja Federal High Court on treasonable felony charges.

IPOB vowed to resist any attempt by the Federal Government to arrest Kanu, without first obtaining a court order.

The Federal Government had asked the court to revoke the bail granted Kanu on April 25, 2017, and also order his immediate arrest.

The application was based on the grounds that Kanu violated his bail conditions.

Reacting to the development on Saturday, IPOB through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said Kanu was prepared to be locked up in his quest to achieve Biafra.

The statement partly read, “IPOB wishes to notify the public about the illegal and undemocratic moves by the Federal Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, to re-arrest our leader, who committed no crime known to the laws of the Nigerian state.

“Before Buhari decides to make a move to arrest our leader, he must first go to court to obtain an order or else it will be resisted by millions of IPOB members.”

Also reacting to the development on Saturday, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, accused the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), of bias.

In a statement titled, ‘AGF, please respect your oath of office,’ the Ohanaeze leader noted that the bail conditions given by the court violated Kanu’s human rights.

Nwodo wondered why the AGF would move to re-arrest Kanu when he (AGF) did not take any step to caution the Arewa youths who initially issued a notice to the Igbo to leave the North.

He said, “I am amazed that Malami is prepared to contest the superiority of the provisions of the constitution on the freedom of movement and association over an erroneous judicial proclamation violating those rights.

“These same Arewa youths were supposed to have been arrested on the orders of the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, and the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, for acts of treason, conversion and sedition. Malami did not go to court to seek an order of arrest or prosecution. Kanu is free to hold any point of view no matter how displeasing to anyone so long as he is not inciting or provoking any criminal activities.”