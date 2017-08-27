Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has recalled five officials of the Osun State College of Education, Ila Orangun, who were disengaged from the institution in 2015.

This was announced by the Provost of the institution, Prof. Isaac Oyewole, in a statement on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer of the school, Mr. Niyi Kolawole.

The provost lauded the governor for his gesture and called on the reinstated workers to reciprocate the love shown them by being more dedicated to their duties.

He stated that 46 out of the 72 earlier disengaged were recalled last year, saying the total number of recalled workers had risen to 51 with the reinstatement of the latest give workers.

The statement read, “The Provost of the Osun State College of Education, Ila Orangun, Prof. Isaac Oyewole, has lauded the government of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for magnanimously reinstating five officials of the institution earlier disengaged by the college.”