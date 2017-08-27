The Evangelical Church Winning All, owner of Bingham University, Nasarawa State, has suspended the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Samuel Kursim Leonard-Fwar, and sent him on a three-month compulsory leave.

According to the President of ECWA and Visitor to BU, Dr. Jeremiah Gado, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Alexander Babatunde Adelaiye, will take over.

Gado, who announced the suspension during a press conference at the national headquarters of the church in Jos, on Friday, also ordered some academic and non-academic staff, who were recently relieved of their duties, to resume work immediately.

He noted that the decision to suspend the VC was part of the recommendations of the visitation panel sent to the university.

Gado said, “As part of the corrective measures being taken, it will be recalled that few weeks ago, we constituted a visitation panel for the university, in line with the Nigerian university governance procedure to undertake an honest, true and objective evaluation and assessment of the achievements recorded by the university and the challenge it faced in the last five years with a view to recommending practicable ways to put the university on the right footing.

“We are glad to report that the panel, which is made up of very seasoned university administrators swung into action and submitted an interim report with key recommendations for immediate implementation.

“The relevant bodies of the university have accepted the recommendations of the visitation panel’s interim report and have commenced efforts to towards normalising payment of salaries, and provide the necessary funds to facilitate a successful accreditation exercise.

“In addition, certain academic and non-academic staff ,whose appointments were terminated without recourse to due process, have been recalled and due process would be followed in determining their alleged cases, where applicable.

“The governing council has also approved that Prof. Samuel Kursim Leonard-Fwar should proceed on leave for the duration of the panel’s work, but will remain within reach to interact with the panel. The Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adelaiye, will act in his absence.”

However, Gado said the desire of ECWA was not just to intervene intermittently when there are challenges, but to have a university where all the governance structures work seamlessly for smooth academic activities.