Justice Walter Onnoghen, Chief Justice of Nigeria, has directed the Nigerian Law School to post students on chamber attachment to only law firms with Alternative Dispute Resolution facilities.

The CJN spoke on Monday at the inauguration of the Bar and Bench House, a law firm in Abuja.

Justice Onnoghen stated that it had become imperative for law firms in the country to make provision for ADR mechanism as a way of promoting peace and harmony in the society.

The Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello, represented Onnoghen.

The CJN stated that adversarial system of resolving conflict was no longer fashionable.

“People are now moving away from adversarial system of dispute resolution to Alternative Dispute Resolution; this promotes peace and harmony in the society.

“The Law School should only send students to law firms with ADR facilities like we have seen in this edifice of the Bar and Bench House,” Justice Onnoghen said.

He commended the principal partner of the Bar and Bench publishers, Chief Ogwu Onoja (SAN), for erecting a “world-class edifice” for providing training resources for both judges and lawyers.

“This edifice represents a congenial atmosphere for judges and lawyers.” It represents world-class in terms of standards. Chief Onoja’s calmness represents diligence and high sense of articulation.

“The Bar and Bench House is a meeting point for judges and lawyers, and we will seek the firm’s collaboration in the training of lawyers,” Justice Onnoghen disclosed.

In his address, Chief Onoja said the Bar and Bench Publishers Limited was incorporated by legal minds in his law firm, O.J. Onoja & Associates, to engage in the printing and publishing of legal materials and provision of training resources for judges and legal practitioners.