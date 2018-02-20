Mr. Paul Hussaini, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, has on Monday said that lecturers in Nasarawa State Polytechnic are Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) following the inability of the authorities to build offices in the institution.

The chairman spoke shortly after holding meeting with the management of the institution over their on-going strike embarked upon by the union last week.

He said the union decided to embark on strike following inability of the management of institution to pay retirees their entitlement, lack of offices for lecturers to occupy, inability of management of the institution to accredit some courses in the institution.

Hussaini said, “We decided to embark on strike because our lecturers are IDPs; they did not have offices, our retirees are not being paid, lack of accreditation of courses by the institution, and our promotion is still hanging.

“We are not fighting anybody but we are fighting the system to work well; if we don’t ensure that this thing should stop then we do not know where we are heading to. Government gave College of Education money for their accreditation; College of Agriculture have finished their accreditation; which sins did Nasarawa State Polytechnic commit?

“The past suspended management asked students to pay N400,000 for the processing of the accreditation but up to date we have not heared anything and where is the money and what is government doing about it,” he asked.

He called on government to as matter of urgency do something about the three tertiary institutions in the state for academic excellence in the state.