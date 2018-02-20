The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi II and National President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammadu Kiruwa, have thrown their weight behind the enactment of the Anti-Open Grazing Law in the state, saying it is for the protection of all interest groups.

The duo also commended Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, for promulgation of the law, which, according to them, caters for the well-being of parties involved, especially the herders, farmers, host communities among others.

Also, amnesty has been declared for any armed herder who surrenders such arms to security agencies in the state.

They spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Monday during a stakeholders meeting held at the Government House Grounds.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the Emir, who is a patron of the MACBAN, was represented by former Kano State Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, who is also the Sarduana of Kano.

Emir Sanusi also frowned at the situation whereby some criminal elements would hide under grazing of herd to perpetrate crimes.