Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct Abubakar Malami, the minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, and Kemi Adeosun, his finance counterpart, to urgently publish more details on the alleged fraud and stealing of about N1 trillion, which was budgeted for the Social Investments Programme (SIP).

The organisation also urged the president to ask the duo to make available the exact part of the $321 million of Abacha loot, which was affected by the fraud. The loot was recently returned by Switzerland.

SERAP also urged Buhari to “instruct appropriate authorities to publish details of how his government plans to spend and monitor the spending of the $85 million returned by the United Kingdom from the controversial Malabu deal involving $1.6 billion, so as to remove the risks of corruption or mismanagement of the money.”

Maryam Uwais, the special adviser on SIP, had last week reportedly disclosed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was invited to probe ‘massive fraud’ and other corrupt practices like short-changing, racketeering, harassment of beneficiaries and exploitation of the vulnerable in some states.

SERAP, in a statement on Monday by its deputy director, Timothy Adewale, said, “While we welcome the reported disclosure of fraud and corruption in the SIP and the request to the EFCC to probe the allegations, we are concerned that sufficient details about the allegations have not been disclosed.

“Nigerians have the right to know more about the allegations, including the names of the states involved, and whether the recently returned $321 million Abacha loot was affected by the reported fraud and corruption.”

According to the organization, “It is important for the government to identify and remove the risks of corruption in the SIP as fast as possible and let Nigerians know the exact steps the authorities are taking to protect public funds, including the returned Abacha loot, in the implementation of the SIP. Part of this could include naming and shaming the states and contractors involved, to serve as deterrent to others and to preserve the integrity of the SIP.”