The Northern Elders Forum, on Saturday, announced the constitution of a special intervention committee to look into issues affecting its 19 member-states, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

A member of the forum, Mustapha Wali, announced the development in Makurdi, when the group paid a courtesy visit to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

Wali said the committee was saddled with the task of recommending the best ways to intervene in lingering and emerging issues affecting its members.

He expressed regret over the internal challenges that had often led to bloodshed in some northern states, and said NEF was ready to work towards resolving all disagreements to ensure a united and peaceful northern Nigeria where prosperity would flourish.

“Any issue that threatens the peace and unity of the north of Nigeria is our primary concern; currently, our major concern is the herdsmen/farmers’ crisis,” he said.

He urged the Federal Government to intervene so as to settle the issues and douse tension in the land. The group specifically suggested a uniform policy on grazing and ranching of cattle.

Earlier in his address, NEF Chairman, Paul Unongo, said the forum was in Makurdi for a three-day meeting to discuss issues bordering on peace, unity and other challenges affecting northern Nigeria.

Unongo said the forum is a political association but not partisan, stressing that the peace of the region and the entire nation was not negotiable.

In his response, Ortom charged the forum members to speak up on issues affecting the North “especially the herdsmen/farmers crisis.”

Ortom explained that the Benue Anti-Grazing Law 2017, which he signed into law in June, was not against the herdsmen.

“The law is aimed at checkmating the activities of both herdsmen and farmers in the state.

“My administration is ready to assist herdsmen and other people, who are willing to ranch their cattle, for the peace and unity of Benue people,” he said.

He assured herdsmen living in the state of adequate security and urged them to embrace the anti-gazing law in good faith.

The governor further commended the 25-member NEF forum for selecting a Tiv elder to lead them, and expressed confidence that Unongo would not disappoint them.