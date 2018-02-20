The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated twenty eight motorcycles worth N8.4 million to Jigawa State Government.

The motorcycles are aimed at boosting surveillance, monitoring, and control of outbreak of communal diseases.

The development may not be unconnected with the reported issue that over six million persons, especially highly vulnerable populations, were at risk of acquiring infectious diseases and facing other events of public health importance.

Making the presentation to the Jigawa State commissioner for health, Abba Zakari Umar, the WHO coordinator in the state, Sam Yenyi, said that the donations were to further enhance surveillance and build a highly sensitive and robust system to rapidly detect and respond to disease of epidemic nature.

He cautioned the disease surveillance and notification officers (DSNOS) on the need to intensify their commitments through visits to communities and health facilities, and linking with key community informants.