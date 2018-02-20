The prevailing security challenges in the country may have necessitated a Security Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

It was learnt that the meeting may have been called to review the current security situation in the country, especially in Benue and Taraba states, where herdsmen and farmers’ clashes had led to several deaths.

The meeting, which lasted almost three hours, took place behind closed doors, and reporters covering the presidency were not allowed to cover the meeting.

When the meeting finally came to an end, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Maj. Gen. Babagana Munguno (rtd.), National Security Adviser, and Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, were seen discussing in low tones outside the fore-court inside the Villa.

None of the officials was willing to take questions from State House correspondents when they were approached.

The meeting had commenced at about 11a.m. and ended at 2p.m.

The meeting was a bit different from previous ones as heads of Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Prisons Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were all in attendance at the meeting.

It also had in attendance Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd.), Minister of Interior, and Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Others were Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura; Director of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, and Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The service chiefs at the meeting included the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, and Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar.

Mungonu, who initially appeared willing to speak to the press, jokingly used his right hand to seal his lips before boarding his official vehicle.

Recall that since January 1, 2018, when Benue State activated the anti-grazing law, there had been clashes in that state with innocent citizens losing their lives.

Around the same time, Rivers State witnessed an unprecedented orgy of killings with some worshipers who had just closed from the New Year Eve prayers gunned down by unknown persons.