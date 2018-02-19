Alani Akinrinade, former Chief of Army Staff, on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari was not doing enough to stop killings by Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria.

Akinrinade described the recent order given by the President that the carnage be stopped as feeble, unclear and half-hearted.

The former Minister lamented that it was even after there were much cries about the activities of the herders that President Buhari decided to give the order.

He spoke at a public lecture held at the International Centre for Culture and Events (The Dome), Akure, Ondo state capital.

The lecture titled “Re-Thinking The Nigerian Nation: Issues and Challenges” was organized in commemoration of the first year anniversary of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as Governor of the state and delivered by Akin Oyebode, Professor of Jurisprudence and International Law.

“The past two or so years in our country appear to me like a tragic thriller movie in a slow motion, full of abject cruelty of the highest order of barbarity, edged on by those we elected or selected to give us governance.

“Herdsmen have been on the rampage for several months now, killing, maiming, raping, burning, kidnapping, name it, all the hallmark of those who have never exited the animal farm.

“It was recently, when our President was called out as the patron of his kinsmen, the herdsmen; when letters of complaints and their denials between the federal executive, the police and governors in distress started circulating, that he gave a feeble, unclear, half hearted order to stop the carnage.

“Let us allow history to deliver its verdict after many more have died. But I am certainly tired and ashamed of being classified as a barbarian,” Akinrinade said.

Oyebode, while delivering the lecture, expressed worry that Nigeria was at a crossroads, saying the multifarious ethnic nationalities in the country were almost totally dissatisfied with the union.

He said the 2014 Constitutional Confab addressed most of the issues affecting the country.

The Professor of Law, however, said the effort had been wasted since the present federal government was not favorably disposed to the implementation of its outcome.

Oyebode described as insulting the statement credited to the Seniour Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, that the Confab was a job for the boys.

He wondered why Shehu should call the elder statesmen and other eminent Nigerians who participated in the event as boys.