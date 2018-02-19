Tension has engulfed the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), following the murder of a security officer, Mr. Chinedu Oranye, within the university community.

Oranye was reportedly killed on Saturday by unknown gunmen at Police Quarters, the residence of security officers within the campus.

The identity of his killers was yet to be ascertained as at press time, although information circulating within the campus indicated that cultists were behind the murder of the security officer.

It was gathered that he was resting at home at about 10pm when suddenly he received a call from somebody who told him to come outside.

As soon as he came outside, he was caught in a hail of bullets fired by the gunmen.

The victim screamed in pain and slumped on the ground while the gunmen escaped.

It was gathered that by the time other security officers arrived at the scene, Oranye was lying lifeless in a pool of his own block.

He was rushed to the UNN Medical Centre, where doctors on duty certified him death.

The UNN Chief Security Officer, CSO, Mr Romanus Nwafor, confirmed the incident.

Giving his account of the incident, Nwafor said some unknown gunmen called the deceased on phone to come out from his house and when he came out, they killed him.

“I was in my house around after 10pm when I got a call from one of my security men, telling me that unknown gunmen killed Oranye at UNN police quarters where security men working in the security department of the university are living.

“I rushed to the place and saw Oranye in front of his house, lying in a pool of his own blood. They shot him on the head and on the leg.

“I immediately called the Nsukka Urban Police DPO who rushed to the scene with a team of policemen from Nsukka Urban Police Station and Oranye was rushed to UNN Medical Centre where doctors on duty confirmed him dead,” he said.

He said the death of Oranye had robbed UNN security department of a gallant and hard working officer and vowed that the security department would work closely with police to ensure that perpetrators of the dastardly act were arrested and prosecuted.

“The death of Oranye has robbed the university security department a gallant and hardworking officer. For now, no arrest has been made, but we will work closely with police to ensure that those behind the killing of Oranye are arrested and prosecuted,” Nwafor said.

The CSO urged staff and students of the university not to panic over Saturday’s murder of one of the security men.

Nwafor enjoined them to go about their legitimate business as there is adequate security to protect lives and properties in the university.