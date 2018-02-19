Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State said the State Government would sustain its partnership with the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers on infrastructure development of the state.

Mr. Bagudu made the pledge in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, when he received the Commander of the corps, Malu John, a major general, who paid him a courtesy visit on Monday.

He said the Army engineers had contributed in the provision of infrastructure especially roads, in addition to the security of lives and property, stressing that funding the projects had been cost effective.

“We can’t thank the Army enough for what you have been doing day and night to this country; and at the same time enabling military engineers to participate in the development of our state,” he said.

Mr. John said the army engineers had been partners in the execution of development projects in three states in the country.

“We are in partnership with Bayelsa, Anambra and Kebbi, and we thank the states for finding the Nigerian Army worthy of being part of their development,” he said.

According to him, the corps has been involved in five projects in Kebbi, adding, “We have completed two projects and are on the verge of completing one other project,” he said.

The commander commended Gov. Bagudu for the timely release of funds that had enabled the execution of the projects promptly.