Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has urged the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to embark on registration of foreigners in all the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Ortom made the call on Monday in Makurdi when the Comptroller of NIS, Mr Mohammed Hamis, led other senior staff of the organisation on a courtesy visit to the governor.

The governor said that if foreigners were registered, it would go a long way in curtailing the insecurity challenge in the state.

“My administration will give your organisation all the necessary support to enable it tackle security challenges.

“I want to encourage NIS to cooperate with other security agencies to tackle insecurity in Benue state,’’ he said.

He disclosed that there were rumours that terrorists were coming into Benue from Cameroon and they were pretending to be refugees.

Ortom emphasized that in every rumour, there are always elements of truth and rumours should not be taken for granted but be worked upon to unravel the truth.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for deploying the military to the state to tackle insecurity, adding that their coming had brought relative peace to the state.

Earlier, Hamis assured the governor that the organisation would ensure that foreigners did not infiltrate the state to foment trouble.

The comptroller also informed the governor that the organisation lacked operational vehicles and appealed for assistance.