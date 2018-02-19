The World Health Organisation and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Monday said they would work with the Edo State Government to curb the spread of the Lassa fever epidemic in the country.

The Coordinator of the Lassa Fever Outbreak Response Team in Nigeria, Dr. Emmanuel Musa, disclosed this when he led a surveillance team from the WHO and NCDC on a courtesy visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Government House in Benin.

Musa said that the team would be stationed in the state to tackle the disease.

He explained, “The team of experts from the WHO and NCDC were the first six experts deployed to Edo State to complement the state government’s effort in controlling the spread of the disease. The team will work alongside the state government’s response team to halt the spread of the disease.

“This team is also ready to work with the team put in place by the government to curtail the spread as they have been in the state for about four weeks now. Other partners will be mobilise to Edo State to assist the state government contain the spread of the Lassa fever disease. The WHO is concerned and decided to mobilise experts to Nigeria to help out.”

Musa, however, commended the state government’s response to the outbreak of the disease, describing it as “strategic”.

He said, “The prompt response of the state government led by Governor Obaseki in containing the outbreak of Lassa fever disease in the state is highly commendable. The approach adopted to halt the spread of the disease was strategic.

“We commend the state government for the facility set up to assist the Institute for Lassa Fever Control and Research at the Specialist Hospital in Irrua; this includes the isolation centre and emergency operation centre.”

On his part, Obaseki appreciated the agencies for the collaboration, adding that the adverse impact of the disease on the lives of the people intolerable.

“My administration takes public health and well-being of people in the state seriously. This accounts for the speedy response of the government in mobilising resources to control the spread of the disease,” he added.

The governor, however, emphasised the need for stakeholders in the health sector to be proactive in the management of diseases.

Obaseki said, “With the team of experts deployed to the state by WHO, we should be able to get things right. There is need for us to be proactive and not always wait for the outbreak before responding.”