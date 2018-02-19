All is set for the official flag-off of the Adamawa State anti-corruption summit 2018 by President Muhamadu Buhari on Tuesday, the chairman of the summit, Deputy Governor Martins Nasir Babale told newsmen

Babale made the remarks Monday at a press briefing to mark the commencement of the summit in Yola, Adamawa state.

The Deputy Governor said the summit indicates the acceptance of Buhari’s anti-corruption drive which has received international backing, and grassroots support.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has become an icon of anti-corruption drive in Africa and Adamawa state is part of the system driving the anti-corruption campaign at the grassroots,” he said.

Having as its theme, “Performance Based Governance: Transparency, Accountability, and social value” the summit will be chaired by Alhaji Ahmed Joda, with goodwill messages to be delivered by the head of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, and Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, the acting chairman of ICPC.

Babale explained that while the summit would highlight Adamawa’s success in promoting development in the northern state, it would also seek to establish the significance of other key components of transparency and accountability that has come to define the basis of the successes recorded so far in the state.

Speaking during the briefing, the secretary to the Adamawa state Government, Dr. Buba Bindir, said that “corruption and performance do not co-exist; where there is corruption, there will be no development.

The summit is not a ‘whistle blowing’ summit but a forum organized to demonstrate the ideas of a performance-based government, the organisers say. It is meant to, according to the organisers, demonstrate how the anti-corruption agenda of the Buhari administration has been entrenched in Adamawa’s model of governance, which has led to a transformation of the northern-eastern state.