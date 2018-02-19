The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service at the weekend revealed that it has intercepted banned items worth N153million in the last two weeks.

The Customs Area Controller, Sani Madugu, who revealed this in a chat with journalists vowed to track down some car smugglers who left one of its operatives seriously injured with machetes after an attack at Ibeju River, around Ifoyintedo last week.

Madugu said apart from the 13 impounded vehicles, other seizures made from smugglers within the period were 1,168 bags of 50kg foreign rice, 221 kegs of vegetable oil, five sacks of second-hand shoes, and two sacks of second-hand bags.

He added that 12 additional vehicles and 21 motorcycles used as means of conveyance of the bags of rice were also seized.

“It is pertinent to inform you that within the last two weeks, we have sustained the tempo promised in our anti-smuggling activities. During the period under review, the tireless efforts by the officers and men of the command yielded a total 13 Tokunbo vehicles, 12 means of conveyance, 21 motorcycles, 1,168 bags of rice, 221 kegs of vegetable oil, 5 sacks of second-hand shoes with a Duty Paid Value Of N153million.”

On recent attack on an officer, Madugu said the command will not fold its arms while officers are being attacked by smugglers, appealing to traditional rulers to warn their wards against smuggling activities.