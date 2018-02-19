Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board at the weekend said it has disbursed over N139m insurance death benefits to 40 relatives of its teaching and non-teaching staff who died between October 2016 – October 2017.

Speaking during the presentation of cheques to the relatives of the deceased staff in Lagos, the Executive Chairman of the Board, Dr. Ganiyu Oluremi Sopeyin noted that the state government has always set the pace for others to follow.

According to him, while some states are struggling to pay salaries the state government has also put in place plans for its staff who died while in service, thereby making the state number one in the country.

“May our prayers ease you through this moment. Words may not suffice to express the heartfelt sorrow that we feel for the passing of your loved ones, the gesture we have shown you today is an indication that this government cares” he stated.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously stressing that the deceased would be glad if the proceeds are channel to profitable ventures for the service of humanity.

Sopeyin reiterated that the state government is doing a lot to up lift the standard of basic education adding the state has established six additional primary schools, recruited more teachers, provide additional training for its teachers, provisional of infrastructure and many more.