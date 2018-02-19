The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, had passed into law a bill for a law for the establishment of the state Disability Right Commission law 2018. in order to protect the rights of disable persons in the state.

The speaker of the state assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill when the majority leader of the house (Tanko Tunga-APC Awe North), moved a motion for the passage of the bill during the house proceeding in Lafia.

According to the speaker, the commission if established, would give the physically challenged persons their full rights, as well as give them a sense of belonging in the interest of development.

Abdullahi, underscored the importance of commission to the wellbeing of the disabled persons in the state, hence the need to pass the executive bill sent by Gov. Tanko Al-Makura.

According to him, “This bill is an executive bill sent to the house by Gov. Al-Makura as part of his government continued commitment to improve on the lives of the disabled persons in the state”

“The importance of this commission to the development of the disabled persons cannot be over-emphasized, hence the need for the passage of the bill into law”

“We are commending Gov. Tanko Almakura for initiating the bill and I also want to thank honourable colleagues for giving adequate attention to the bill”

“Today, we have passed the bill after the bill had gone through various legislative procedures and public hearing was conducted where stakeholders overwhelmingly supported the move by the governor to establish the commission,” he said.

Balarabe Abdullahi directed the Clerk to the house to make clean copy of the bill to the governor for further action.

Earlier, the majority leader while moving a motion for the passage of the bill called on his colleagues to support his motion in order to improve on the lives of the disabled persons in the state.