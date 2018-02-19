The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna Command, said it’s Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit has resolved 65 out of 85 disputes involving individuals it received in 2017.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASC, Orndiir Terzungwe made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Kaduna.

He however said the unit was still working on 20 of the cases, adding that progress have been made in the effort to resolve them.

Terzungwe said the disputes revolved round land ownership, family issues and cases of breach of trust.

According to him, 40 of the cases were on breach of trust, of which 32 have been resolved, with eight pending.

“In land dispute, we received 28 matters and 21 had been resolved while seven are still in progress, while under family matters, 17 cases was received, 12 were resolved and five are still in process,” he said.

The spokesperson said that during the period under review, the unit recovered and handed over N1.17 million to their rightful owners.

He said that the command remained committed to its mandate of protecting national infrastructure and assets, and appealed to residents to always give security operatives useful information for proactive them to take measures.