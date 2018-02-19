President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all Nigerians, particularly the elite, to be prepared to make sacrifices as a foundation for national growth and development.

He said in the life of a nation, there are occasions when citizens must “forgo personal pleasures or pay the ultimate price” for the progress and unity of the nation.

According to a statement on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke at a meeting he had on Sunday in Daura with Katsina Senior Citizens.

‘‘The Nigeria of our time is in need of sacrifices by all citizens to free it from corruption, poverty, crime and underdevelopment,’’ Shehu qouted the President as telling members of the forum led by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari.

While commending members of the forum for complementing his administration’s efforts at national development, the President assured them that the security of lives, property and prosperity of all Nigerians will continue to receive priority attention.

In his remarks, Masari said the delegation was in the President’s country home to condole with him on the death of two members of his extended family.

The governor also extended the forum’s commiseration with the President over the recent auto-accident involving his son, Yusuf, and thanked God for his survival and subsequent discharge from the hospital.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk, the Galadima of Katsina and retired former President of Court of Appeal, Justice Mamman Nasir were among those who attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Maradun in Zamfara, Alhaji Garba Tambari, who also paid a condolence visit to the President pledged the unflinching support of the traditional institution to Federal government policies and programmes geared toward improving the welfare of Nigerians.