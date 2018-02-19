The Nigerian Navy will in the next few weeks receive more sophisticated ships in furtherance of government determination to fortify the Nigerian Armed Forces to stem increasing security challenges in the country.

Minister of Defense, Mansur Mohammad Dan-Ali, revealed this weekend at the Nigerian Naval College, Onne, Eleme local government area, Rivers state where the Navy commissioned 118 cadets after successful completion of the Direct Short Service Course 24.

Represented by the Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olanisakin, the Defense Minister said the expected new naval ships, just like the graduation of more junior level leaders in the newly commissioned trainees would build on the recent successes of the navy in protecting the nation’s waterways.

He said, “With the lifeblood of Nigerian economy domiciled predominantly at the sea, the nation has over the years depended on the navy to secure its resources, national assets.

“Towards actualisation of the Nigerian Navy Fleet Renewal Strategy, Federal Government recently acquired NNS Unity, Centenary, Apagana, Sagbama, and host of other platforms. Within next few weeks, even more ships would be inducted into the navy to complement the current efforts at sea.

“I am delighted at the successes recorded by the Nigerian Navy in recent Operations Sariteku, Riverssweep, Tawangbe and Delta Safe which have minimized oil theft, piracy and other crimes in the Nigerian maritime dormain.”

To the newly commissioned officers, Dan-Ali cautioned, “You transit into the Armed Forces as junior leaders at a time the country is facing security challenges requiring collective efforts of all to contain. Hence, your very resolve would be tested as the job demands professionalism, integrity, loyalty and commitment to duty.”