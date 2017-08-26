The Kwara State Government on Saturday inaugurated a planning committee on the Second State Strategic Health Development Plan to promote health in the state.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Atolagbe Alege, who inaugurated the team in Ilorin, urged relevant stakeholders to form strong synergy towards development of health in the state.

According to him, the planning team is constituted with the motive of ensuring the success of the Second State Strategic Health Development Plan.

Alege said the plan aimed at providing a framework for health development in the state, adding that it was to bring stakeholders together and mobilise support.

- Advertisement -

He urged the team to engage in proper interaction, suggestion and analysis for effective delivery of the plan.

The commissioner urged members of the team to engage in proper interaction, dedication and use their wealth of experience to ensure success of the plan.

He urged relevant stakeholders and development partners to put various modalities in place to ensure effective participation and success of the plan.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Alhaji Abdulsalam Yusuf, said with the success of the plan, the state would be having a clear map that would boost the health care delivery system in achieving universal health coverage.