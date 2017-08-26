Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Saturday congratulated the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, as he turned 89, praying God to renew his strength and continue to grant him peaceful reign.

Ajimobi, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Mr Yomi Layinka, also congratulated the entire people of Ibadanland on the momentous occasion.

“It is by divine arrangement and not sheer coincidence that Olubadan’s birthday is coming at a period Ibadanland is witnessing a major transformation and boost in royalty, which is aimed at enhancing the status of the ancient city,” he said.

He prayed that the Almighty imbue the monarch with greater wisdom and knowledge for the benefit of

the people of Ibadanland, as he nears the nonagenarian status.

“Kabiyesi, on behalf of the good people of Oyo State, I rejoice with you on the occasion of your birthday.

“This occasion provides another opportunity for me to thank the Almighty for preserving your life and for renewing your vigour.

“I pray for a renewed strength for you and may God continue to preserve your life to witness more years and peaceful reign in Ibadanland.

“During your time, may Ibadan continue to witness rapid progress and development.

“I call on the entire citizens of Ibadanland, members of the Olubadan-in-Council, friends of the state and those in diaspora to join me in clinking of glasses to celebrate our dear father’s 89th birthday,” he said.

Ajimobi prayed that the Olubadan would live long enough to join the league of centenarians, so that the people of the state would continue to draw from his fountain of knowledge.