Prince Kaseem Afegbua, spokesman of former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, weekend, regretted that the controversy which emanated after the former Head of State’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari took away the shine from the message, depriving Nigerians the opportunity to absorb the message.

Afegbua, who stated this in an interview, said: “I had an option to shun the police invitation when I sensed it was not in good faith, but as a law abiding citizen, I needed to show appearance when I was declared wanted and of course, I also took the necessary legal steps to redeem my image and person.

“They discovered that at the end of the day it was pointless inviting me and the brouhaha created by the statement took the shine off the contents of that statement. We spoke about state police, we spoke about insecurity in the country, we spoke about the need for new generation leadership, we spoke about leadership dynamism, we spoke about a number of issues that the former Head of State touched on but rather than allow Nigerians to absorb the message and deal with what is necessary, the harassment of my humble self took away the shine from that message.”

“This is our country, we have nowhere else to go. We are stakeholders in the democratic process, we are participants and for me, I will remain resolute in being part and parcel of the power process and I do not have any apology for being part and parcel of the democratic process because through that you can enthrone credible leadership.

“My case is still in court and my lawyer is still waiting for the case to be assigned, so that I will know the necessary action to take.”