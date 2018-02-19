Abdullahi Darma, Special Assistant on Religious Affairs to Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has accidentally crushed his daughter, Aisha to death.

Darma crushed his daughter to death while he was reversing his car at his house in Katsina.

The governor’s aide was said not to be aware that the child was behind the car while trying to go out.

“The car ran over the girl and she died on the spot,” a family source said.

Darma, who confirmed the incident in a terse post on his Facebook, drew condolences from sympathisers and associates.

“A few minutes ago, I got tested by God. I was reversing my car when I crushed my daughter mistakenly and she died,” he wrote.