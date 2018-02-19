Business mogul, Captain (Dr.) Idahosa Wells Okunbo, weekend disclosed that he would have been among the returnees from Libya if he belonged to this generation because of his insatiable ambition as a youth.

Capt. Okunbo who made the revelation during a public lecture titled: Youth Migration, Consequences and Current Realities to commemorate his 60th birthday celebration at the University of Benin said he was quite ambitious as a young man.

“What made me cried in my hotel room was because if it were today, I would have been in Libya if I had belonged to this generation because I was quite ambitious.

“You know why, you have more Bendelites, when I mean Bendelites, I mean Edo and Delta. Bendelites have the greatest drive to become something in this country.

“It is not only about greed or whatever they say. We do not like to be idle. Bendelites are hard working people. We should begin to think of how to deliver value to our children,” Dr. Okunbo said.

He lamented that is quite unfortunate that Nigerian youths have jettisoned the culture of hard work for quick money and urged them to consistently explore ways to better the lots of the country.